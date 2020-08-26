Diverse women in STEM take center stage in Olay’s new print campaign

Olay is launching a print campaign and dedicating a website to bolster women interested in pursuing STEM careers.

The Procter & Gamble skincare brand is pledging to help close the STEM gap in the next decade by supporting organizations, including the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), with funds dedicated to women scholars. Olay is dedicating $1 million in support, starting with $500,000 to the UNCF. Approximately 24% of STEM jobs are held by women; furthermore, women of color are estimated to represent only one out of 20 such positions.

Saatchi & Saatchi New York worked on the new campaign, which features print ads that appear in The New York Times today, on Women’s Equality Day, and in issues of Harper’s Bazaar and Allure. Women in STEM are the faces of the campaign, and include Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls Who Code, software engineer Erica Joy Baker, theoretical physicist Sabrina Gonzalez Pasterski and Alyssa Carson, who is the youngest astronaut-in-training at the age of 19.

The campaign features portrait shots of the STEM women along with additional messages in code. On Olay’s Women in STEM website, the brand ties science back to its Regenerist products, stating “There’s a lot of science in this little red jar and a lot of women behind it.”

While the new print campaign puts the STEM spokeswomen front-and-center, Olay’s STEM initiative made a Hollywood entrance during this year’s Super Bowl.

The 30-second spot starred Katie Couric, seated at an anchor chair, scoffing at news copy that questioned if there was enough space in space for women. “Who wrote that? Are people really still asking that question?” Actors and influencers, including Taraji P. Henson, Busy Philipps and Lilly Singh, appeared in the spot.