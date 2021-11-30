Dive into the future of TV measurement at our next virtual event

One of the most fundamental shifts in the advertising ecosystem is happening on TV.
Join us virtually on December 9 at 12 p.m. ET for Convene: The Future of TV Measurement, where we’ll dive into the complexities of how the $70 billion TV market is transforming as viewers shift to streaming.
We’ll discuss what’s next for the TV marketplace after Nielsen had its MRC accreditation suspended, including what the next frontier of measurement looks like as the industry becomes better at quantifying attention and how brands can take advantage of the fast-growing connected TV (CTV) landscape in conjunction with their linear buying strategies.
You’ll walk away with a deeper understanding of what’s possible in TV measurement and how the buy and sell side of the marketplace are working to innovate.
Our speakers include esteemed experts in the space, including:
- Kelly Abcarian, EVP of measurement and impact, NBCU
- Kelly Metz, managing director, advanced TV activation, Omnicom Media Group
- Seema Patel, SVP, data partnerships, Univision
- Joe Doran, chief product officer, Epsilon
- Andrea Zapata, head of research, data and insights, WarnerMedia Ad Sales
- Joanne Leong, VP, global media partnerships, Dentsu
- Diana Horowitz, SVP of advertising sales, fuboTV
- Scott Ensign, VP of strategy and partnerships,Butler/Till
- Justin Rosen, SVP of data & insights, Ampersand
- Lindsay Fordham, VP of product, Lucid
