Displaced talent gets a home with vital new platform to springboard next career move

Welcome to TRANSITION: A free online tool for those out of a job launched by one of marketing’s leading talent acquisition firms.

Grace Blue Partnership built the platform with support from more than 30 global organizations including the 4A’s, Amazon, the Marketing Society, the Advertising Association, Headspace, D&AD, 3%, The Female Quotient, and NABS.

It’s created a much-needed home for displaced talent where they can find helpful content, a network of industry peers, and access potential job opportunities.

Jay Haines, founder of Grace Blue Partnership, said: "COVID-19 and the events of the past week in the US have completely upended our lives and how we do business. The significant budget cuts have massively disrupted the industry, and companies now have to rethink everything including their approach to the future, to racial equity, and to caring for their talent.

"We want to ensure the industry supports our exceptional talent during this time, and TRANSITION is designed with them in mind. The goal was to rally the industry, bring us together, and to create a platform that provides relevant content and opportunities by connecting out-of-work talent to agencies and brands directly."

The move comes as COVID-19 continues to tear through the marketing industry and beyond, resulting in large numbers of layoffs and furloughs.