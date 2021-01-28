Disney’s Lisa Valentino to chair Campaign US Media Awards jury

Campaign US announced on Wednesday that Lisa Valentino, EVP of client and brand solutions and addressable enablement at Disney, will chair the inaugural Campaign US Media Awards.

The early bird deadline to apply to the Media Awards is today: Thursday, January 28. The final deadline to apply is Thursday, February 11.

At Disney, Valentino is responsible for creating brand partnerships using insights, integrated content marketing and digital media across the company’s multibillion dollar portfolio.

Prior to Disney, Valentino was EVP of revenue innovation at Univision, leading strategy and activation for digital and integrated marketing at the leading Hispanic media company. She was also chief revenue officer at Condé Nast, transforming the media giant from a publisher to a media partner for brands. And she has previously worked at ESPN.

“With all of the ways that the industry has pushed the boundaries this past year and brought about extraordinary storytelling and innovative solutions, I’m looking forward to serving as the chair of jury for the inaugural Campaign US Media Awards and taking a moment to recognize and celebrate these great efforts and accomplishments,” Valentino said.

“We are thrilled to have Lisa join us as the chair of jury for Campaign US’ inaugural media awards,” said Alison Weissbrot, Campaign US editor. “Her pedigree as a leading ad sales executive across many of the country’s largest and most influential media companies ensures that submissions will be judged to the highest caliber. We look forward to working with Lisa and our esteemed panel of judges.”

The inaugural Campaign US Media Awards are dedicated to celebrating groundbreaking work and excellence in media planning, buying and sales, as well as the incredible talent that makes this work happen.

Teams and talent at agencies, media companies and brands doing creative, strategic and innovative work in the media space are invited to apply.

The awards will span categories including:

FOR MEDIA AGENCIES: Most creative media plan, most effective media plan, best integrated storytelling, best use of integrated media, best use of digital media, best print media plan, best audio media plan, best out of home media plan, best social media plan, best TV media plan, best OTT media plan, best data-driven media plan and most innovative media agency.

FOR MEDIA COMPANIES: Most creative ad formats, most strategic media sales approach, best integrated sales plan, best digital media sales plan, best print media sales plan, best audio media sales plan, best out of home media sales plan, social media platform of the year, best TV media sales capability, most data-driven ad sales capability and innovation in media sales award.