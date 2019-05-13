Disney shifts 20th Century Fox media business to OMD

Disney has moved a huge chunk of media business over to OMD, Campaign US has learned.

Omnicom’s OMDE (Entertainment) arm will take on media buying and planning in the United States for Twentieth Century Fox Films Corp, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment and other affiliates, according to an AOR document obtained by Campaign US.

The deal was announced internally last week.

It is already the media agency of record for motion picture titles and platforms of Disney including Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Walt Disney Studios and Walt Disney Animation.

It is understood that Publicis Media and MDC's Assembly were incumbents for the Twentieth Century Fox business.

A spokesperson for Assembly said: "This move has been anticipated and planned for since the announcement of the Disney acquisition and related management changes. We’re extremely proud of the work we’ve done together and wish Fox all the best going forward."

Publicis Media and OMD referred comment to the client.

Disney has not responded to Campaign US’ request for comment.

OMD has a longstanding relationship with Disney. The agency took on media responsibilities for Disney’s movie business back in 2013, shifting work away from Publicis. Back then the account was estimated to be valued at $800 million. OMDE was created to serve Disney.

This latest move comes just weeks after Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox entertainment assets in a deal that closed at $71.3 billion more than a year after it was announced.

Last month, MullenLowe’s Mediahub was named media agency of record for Fox Sports and Fox Entertainment. It was a loss for Dentsu’s 360i and Vizeum.