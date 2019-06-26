Disney sends out official RFP documents to global markets

Earlier this week, Disney sent out the RFP documents to select holding companies for its global media review, Campaign US has learned.

Three sets of RFP documents have been sent out to different worldwide markets, including Europe, APAC and the Americas, according to people with knowledge of the matter. These people said Disney could wind up selecting different holding companies per region.

The final meetings for the review will take place in August as part of the company’s Q4 transition, according to people with access to the documents. The review is expected to wrap before the launch of Disney+ in November, the company’s over-the-top subscription-based streaming service. Disney+ will launch for $6.99 per month and is expected to disrupt Netflix, Amazon and other streaming entertainment services.

While Disney+ is not the primary focus of this review process, it is of high importance that the entertainment giant finds a team to help lead media strategy and implementation before the platform is public, sources tell Campaign US.

In May, Disney shifted a chunk of media business over to OMD. Omnicom’s OMDE (Entertainment) arm will take on media buying and planning in the United States for Twentieth Century Fox Films Corp, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment and other affiliates as an interim agreement only.

OMD is already the media agency of record for motion picture titles and platforms of Disney including Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Walt Disney Studios and Walt Disney Animation.

OMD has a longstanding relationship with Disney. The agency took on media responsibilities for Disney’s movie business back in 2013, shifting work away from Publicis. Back then the account was estimated to be valued at $800 million. OMDE was created to serve Disney.

Earlier this year, Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox entertainment assets in a deal that closed at $71.3 billion more than 12 months after it was announced.

When the merger was reported in 2017, Disney’s annual advertising spend was estimated to be $2.6 billion. Meanwhile, Fox’s total advertising expense was marked at $2.2 billion.

Representatives from The Walt Disney Company declined to comment about the ongoing review.

MediaLink is acting as an advisor throughout the pitch process, which is procurement-led. MediaLink was not available to comment.