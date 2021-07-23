Discord’s new short film features Danny DeVito and Akwafina

Discord debuted its first branded short film on Friday starring celebrity guests Danny DeVito and Akwafina.

“Discord —The Movie,” a five-minute film created by Discord chief marketing officer Tesa Aragones and creative director Bemnet Yemesgen with agencies AKQA and Riff Raff, builds on the platform’s “Imagine a Place” campaign, launched in May.

The film uses live action, CGI and animation to lead Devito and Awkwafina through a journey of what Discord means to its users. The stars were asked to “imagine a place” where people shared similar interests as them through a variety of scenes, including a dimly-lit tavern made out of claymation, an egg-room inspired by DeVito and an open-sea pirate adventure.

To create the film, Discord sourced stories from its users for inspiration. The film at times even quotes actual Discord users. The film also features a lineup of talent in each Discord “world” to showcase the diversity of Discord’s community, said Aragones.

“[The talent lineup] gives me great hope for our company vision,” she said. “How we define success is an inclusive world where no one feels like an outsider, and the stories in this film really help bring that to life.”

Other guest appearances included Canadian pop artist Grimes, Latin American music artist J Balvin, social media influencer Bretman Rock, and YouTubers MrBeast and Marques Brownlee.

The film will run on social media including YouTube, Snap and TikTok, as well as on Hulu. The ad will also air on NBC during the Tokyo Olympic Games and the MTV Video Music Awards.