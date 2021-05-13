Discord launches its first brand campaign

Discord launched its first brand campaign on Thursday, encouraging creativity and community across a broad variety of interests.

Created by Discord’s internal design team, Art School, “Imagine a place” invites users to ponder an online forum where they have control of the conversation, content created and their data. The campaign includes a brand refresh with new colors, a different font and a slightly updated logo, developed by creative agencies AKQA, Dinamo and Koto, respectively.

Campaign taglines include “imagine a place where happy accidents become masterpieces,” and “imagine a place where you can enjoy cookies without spilling your data.”

Discord, which was initially built for gamers, has evolved into a platform that attracts users of all interests. When the company set out on its repositioning about seven months ago, it started by talking to its users about how they see the platform fitting into their lives post-COVID, said CMO Tesa Aragones.

“We found that people come to Discord, for a specific interest that runs the gamut from creative collaborations, to math tutoring, podcasts and avocado smoothies,” she said. “Our mission is to create space for everyone, no matter what their interests are.”

Discord users doubled between 2019 to 2020 to more than 150 million active per month. Nearly 80% of Discord users now use the platform for non-gaming purposes, or equally for both gaming and non-gaming, in comparison to only 30% in 2019, according to an internal survey.

Discord’s base is mostly Gen Z, with 68% brand awareness among 18 to 24 year-olds.

The launch of the campaign coincides with a number of new features and branding elements, including:

• Stage Discovery: Communities on Discord can publicly list their audio stage events to make them more discoverable. Users can drop into conversations and then join communities and conversations based on the host. The feature is set to launch publicly by June 1.

• Threads: To organize conversations in channels and servers, Discord will launch threads this summer, allowing users in large communities to follow conversations more easily.

• Ticketed Events: Currently in Beta, Discord is testing ways to support creators by bringing ticketed events to stage channels.

• Poker: Discord is testing an in-app poker game for users in a channel to interact and play with one another.