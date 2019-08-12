Direct Auto is giving celebs, like Tonya Harding, a second chance

Buying auto insurance is no walk in the park – even for the rich and famous. That’s why Direct Auto Insurance decided to feature celebrities in its new campaign who have faced their own challenging situations.

Enter: Tonya Harding, the controversial former Olympic figure skater; Johnny Manziel, who was recently kicked out of the Canadian Football League; and rapper Fat Joe, who has had a number of financial issues over the years, including going to jail for tax evasion.

The three celebrities reference their own woes in tongue-in-cheek or honest ways, like Fat Joe being concerned that he can’t afford car insurance now or Tonya Harding admitting she’s made mistakes in the past. Pereria O’Dell, which won Direct Auto Insurance’s business in March, handled the creative for the new "Get Direct and Get Going" campaign.

"In choosing celebrities, we wanted to hone in on people who share the same everyday issues our audience faces. Sure, they’ve risen to great heights in their careers and lives, but, at the end of the day, they’re just like everyone else," said Nick Sonderup, executive creative director at Pereira O’Dell. "Direct Auto Insurance believes in giving them, and you, a second chance. We wanted to develop creative that celebrates that idea in a fun yet poignant way."

Each celeb has his or her own 30, 15, and six-second TV and digital video, along with an additional compilation spot as part of the initiative. Print and digital visuals are also key for the effort, which is part of Direct Auto’s rebrand – from an updated logo and refreshed color palette to store redesigns and new audio mnemonic in broadcast.

"We know that life doesn't always go according to plan, and if there's one thing that we all deserve, it's a second chance. Our new campaign is at the heart of that belief," said Kevin Fairchild, VP of customer experience and brand innovation at Direct Auto Insurance.

Fairchild added: "This campaign perfectly captures our mission to offer our customers low prices and great services, regardless of their history."