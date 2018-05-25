Dignity Health, Jewel team up to share benefits of mindfulness

Dignity Health and Jewel have joined forces on a new digital campaign aimed at inspiring people to be more mindful with a series of videos.

The health care system, which stretches across 22 states with more than 9,000 physicians and 400 care centers, kicked off the initiative this week as part of its overarching, five-year-running Hello Humankindness brand effort. It also follows Dignity Health’s 2017 #Take2Mins mindfulness education campaign.

Jewel, who has her own mindfulness platform called "Never Broken," decided to team up with Dignity Health after visiting some of its hospitals in Las Vegas to see how they actually practice what they preach for caregivers and patients.

"She found a way to connect with us – it was serendipity," said Dignity Health’s Head of Brand Mark Viden.

The initiative will run on digital channels and social media, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. In addition to building buzz from Dignity Health’s and Jewel’s online following, the brand put paid social behind the effort.

"Sometimes mindfulness can just be about the person, but we know that when someone is mindful, they’re more receptive to connect with their fellow humans, so mindfulness isn’t just about the individual person, but the community at large," said Viden. "It’s a movement that I would argue the world needs more than ever."

Through the campaign, Viden said Dignity Health wants to raise awareness of what the company stands for and what services it provides. "In order to do that, we need to connect with consumers where their head is at," he added.

Dignity Health will run the online campaign through the month of June with multiple videos and content around mindfulness, including assets that feature Jewel.