Digitas ups Melissa Levy to lead 500-plus team in Boston

Digitas has promoted Melissa Levy to lead the Boston office as managing director, one of the largest in the Publicis Group agency’s network.

In addition to the new post, Levy, an eight-year veteran of Digitas, will continue serving as head of account management for North American at the shop. She replaces Robert Guay in the Boston office leadership position, who left to pursue opportunities outside of Digitas.

Digitas’ Boston office, which includes a team of 500-plus staffers, leads major accounts such CVS Health, Dunkin’ and Polaris.

"Melissa is the perfect leader to take on this role and we’re excited to have her run Digitas’ largest region in the US," according to Erin Quill-Keough, chief talent officer for North America at the agency.

In her account management post, Levy manages a team of more than 200 people across six U.S. Digitas offices. She focuses on new growth opportunities for clients, as well as creating an initiative to standardize and evolve industry training programs.

