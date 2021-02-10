Digitas promotes 4 women to leadership roles

Digitas said Wednesday that it has promoted four female executives to its leadership team.

Michelle Tang, who joined the agency from Omnicom in January to lead new business in North America, will be the agency’s chief marketing officer. Global operations head and 23-year Digitas vet Nicole Stanley will become the agency’s COO. While the roles are not new for Digitas, they have been vacant for some time.

In addition to the C-suite appointments, Megan Jones will become head of media in North America and Alyse Schwartz will lead Digitas out of Atlanta.

The promotions are part of an annual reset that Digitas North America CEO Jodi Robinson does to strengthen the leadership and make sure the right roles are in place to drive growth.

This year’s promotions reflect that Digitas is doubling down on media, revamping its own marketing strategy and thinking hard about the workplace of the future.

By expanding Tang’s role beyond new business to oversee marketing, communications and industry relations, Digitas is trying to “take a spoonful of our own medicine,” Robinson said. Her role will involve revamping the agency’s CRM and search strategies, overhauling its website and putting some paid media behind the new assets.

“It's something we do all the time for our clients,” Robinson said. “Let's be the marketers we are for [them].”

As for the new COO role, Stanley will be a “change management agent,” thinking about how Digitas will return to the workplace once vaccines are widely available. The team is envisioning a flexible, hybrid structure where people can be at home or in the office depending on their location or the type of work they are doing.

“We're probably never going back to normal,” Robinson noted. “So we're gathering the inputs to define [what that looks like] to have it not be a one-size-fits-all solution.”

Digitas, an integrated agency, is also doubling down on the strength of its media practice. While the agency is still committed to creative, it tends to get large new clients in the door through media pitches before growing the remit organically to creative and digital.

“The media relationship is such a sticky proposition,” Robinson explained. “They tend to be some of the larger new business relationships.”

With these appointments, Digitas’ leadership team is now 60% female.

“I didn't set out and say, ‘Who are all the females I'm going to promote?’” Robinson said. “But there’s a lot of research about how working women are disproportionately impacted during COVID, so I'm happy to be doing this now, [at a time] all industries are losing their most powerful women.”

Getting to gender parity has been part of a concerted effort by Digitas over the past three years that included setting KPIs for women in leadership roles and assigning dedicated leads in each office to track progress. The agency’s women leadership group publicly presents the numbers each year at the agency’s annual leadership meeting.

Digitas has set similar KPIs and programs to grow racial diversity at the agency since the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement in June. The agency has also recommitted to the 4A’s multicultural advertising internship program and Verizon ad fellows to recruit more diverse talent.

“The strategies took different forms across some of those groups,” Robinson said. “It wasn't just apply the same strategy, insert here, save and repeat.”