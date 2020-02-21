Digitas elevates Tatlow to US CSO role

by Michael Heusner Added 1 hour ago
Jonathan Tatlow is the latest in a slew of new hires and promotions at the agency.

Digitas has promoted Jonathan Tatlow to U.S. chief strategy officer.

Tatlow had formerly been EVP head of strategy, North America at the company for the past three years. 

In this new role, he will oversee Digitas’ strategic processes and products across all the agency’s practices, including Connected Campaigns, Experiences, CRM & Loyalty, and Marketing Transformation.

"Modern marketers are at an inflection point. I’m thrilled to steward our powerhouse of strategic talent, who are uniquely able to help clients explore possibilities and navigate their brands to better connections at this time," he said of his new appointment. 

He will continue reporting to Jodi Robinson, Digitas US CEO and will be based in Boston.

Tatlow’s promotion comes on the heels of several new hires for Digitas, including Nathalie Huni, EVP, US head of design, Dwayne Koh, SVP, ECD, Digitas West Coast, and Michelle Tang, US head of new business & marketing.

