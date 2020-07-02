Digitas creatives team up on ideas to replace Mississippi's outdated flag

It’s time for Mississippi to get a new flag. The state’s existing 126-year-old banner, which is the only one in the country that still has a Confederate symbol, is (thankfully) being retired.

A cross-office design and creative team from Digitas decided to come together as a passion project to create nine alternative flag designs for Mississippi that better represent the state.

The team was inspired by what Mississippi stands for, and its unique story, defined by faith, hospitality, the Mississippi River, and the state’s symbols of local flora and fauna, which symbolize unity and progress.

Digitas, which hopes to collaborate with the Mississippi government on its new state symbol, included images of the mockingbird, Mississippi’s state bird, as well as the red fox, the state’s mammal, and the state insect of the honeybee in its designs.

"We believe in the power of design to solve universal challenges, build, and shift culture, and ultimately move people to action. When we heard the state of Mississippi was bravely retiring their current flag and commissioning a new design, we were immediately moved to action," said Jimmy Alleman, VP and group director of experience design at Digitas.

He added: "We responded in the best way we knew how: by quickly uniting a diverse and talented design team from all corners of the country under the goal of giving Mississippi a new flag that the whole state can rally behind, and that the whole country can be inspired by."

