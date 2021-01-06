Digitas Chicago hires BBDO vet Tim Mattimore as executive creative director

Digitas said Tuesday that Tim Mattimore has joined the agency as its executive creative director in Chicago.

Mattimore will spearhead the creative and strategic vision for Digitas’ creative portfolio of clients including Whirlpool, Mondelez, Mizkan and Aldi.

Mattimore comes from BBDO, where he was ECD at the agency’s Minneapolis office for the past three years. There, he led campaigns for Hormel Foods, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Theirworld, 3M, Caring Bridge, and Protolabs.

Mattimore’s career has spanned creative agencies including Commonwealth/McCann, Fallon, AKA NYC, and Grey Group, and clients including Chevrolet, Live Nation, Orbit Gum, Foot Locker and Diageo.

Throughout his career, it’s been difficult to navigate working with media agencies who are not under the same roof, Mattimore told Campaign US. He plans to take advantage of the data and insights available at Digitas, which has both media and creative in-house.

“I want to be able to run down the hypothetical hallway and chat with somebody about a media idea, or get some learnings on our consumers with data and analytics,” he said. “I love having access to those different tentacles of the agency.”

Mattimore will oversee around 60 people in the creative department and work with Digitas’ design group. He will report to U.S. chief creative officer Atit Shah

“Tim blends storytelling, terrific design sensibility and modern strategic thinking with a palpable sense of integrity and kindness,” Shah said in a statement. “He’s a leader with a proven track record of shaping passionate and dedicated teams. I’m thrilled to have Tim help take Digitas Chicago to new creative heights.”

Mattimore is joining Digitas as its employees continue to work remotely. He wants to be empathic and compassionate with his team as they continue to face the challenges of isolation amid the pandemic.

“We've had to learn how to become not only leaders in the marketing world, but also therapists,” he said. “A shoulder to cry on, somebody who's going to listen to you when you're struggling a lot.”

This year, Mattimore wants to help his team produce great creative work that earns global recognition for the “blood and sweat” that they put into their projects.