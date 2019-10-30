Digitas CCO Scott Donaton leaves to become Hulu's creative lead as it expands in-house arm

Scott Donaton is leaving his post of chief creative and content officer at Digitas to become Hulu’s head of creative.

The former Ad Age publisher, who was with Publicis Groupe for around four years, will be responsible for bringing compelling stories behind Hulu’s brand, product offering and content to life by expanding its in-house creative capabilities.

Donaton will oversee a full service multi-disciplinary team of experts who conceive, craft and execute creative deliverables across every touch point in the consumer experience - from high profile campaigns to video and in-product assets.

"Scott Donaton is a visionary whose experience bringing together creative and content practices, coupled with his background in media, makes him the ideal executive for this strategic role at Hulu," said Kelly Campbell, Chief Marketing Officer, Hulu. "His creative instincts and strategic approach will help unify Hulu’s creative capabilities across all of our consumer and brand touchpoints."

It is understood that Digitas will not be replacing Donaton and instead draw from its pool of global creative leaders.

The collective of 21 award-winning creative directors includes: Emma de La Fosse, chief creative officer, Digitas UK, who was behind the "Powered By Honda" work; Mark McDonald, head of creative, Digitas India, who propelled the "Propah Lady" campaign for Puma and; Atit Shah, chief creative officer, Digitas NA -- a 20-year Digitas veteran who spearheaded "Small Business Saturday" movement for American Express, now entering its 10th year.

The agency is expanding at a rapid pace, opening 17 offices around the world in recent months with stakes in the ground in places like Germany, the Baltics and Israel.

Donaton will report to Hulu’s Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Campbell, and work closely with Peter Naylor, SVP and Head of Advertising Sales to unify Hulu’s creative capabilities across the company’s brand and advertising verticals.

He will be based in the company’s Santa Monica headquarters and start on December 9.