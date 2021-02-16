Digital Network of the Year 2020: Digitas

Digitas is being recognized with an impressive pair of awards, as both the Media Network and the Digital Network of the year. In some ways the latter is less of a surprise, as Digitas’ roots — and its very name — are in the digital space. Even as a full-service agency, its digital expertise and data-first approach set it apart from some competitors.

Over the last 18 months, Digitas has hired a new CEO (Jodi Robinson), chief creative officer (Atit Shah), chief strategy officer (Jonathan Tatlow), chief talent officer (Erin Quill-Keough) and CFO (Bryan Reilly). This remarkable depth of experience is paired with the ability to nimbly respond to changing circumstances — a source of strength, especially in 2020.

As the COVID-19 pandemic spurred shelter-at-home orders, Digitas launched ChoreClub and #MakeItTogether for Whirlpool and KitchenAid. The former recognized the sudden childcare crisis and saw an opportunity to teach kids new skills via Whirlpool social channels. The #MakeItTogether campaign helped customers find inspiration in the kitchen and comfort in the act of “making” with friends and family; it reached 37.4 million people. The JIF vs. GIF campaign for J.M. Smuckers soared past benchmarks, with 2.2 billion earned media impressions.

In 2020, Digitas expanded commitments from existing clients while welcoming 25 new ones. The challenges of this last year may have felt new, but Digitas’ success demonstrated that clients will always be interested in an agency that is agile, innovative and capable across a number of areas.