Digital media space donations made possible with Ad Council's Private Marketplace

The Ad Council has launched a new product to give publishers and media companies the opportunity to donate digital media inventory in support of its COVID-19 digital public service ads.

Private Marketplace, created in partnership with Cadreon and The Trade Desk, today announced the launch of the first Ad Council Private Marketplace (PMP), will provide the opportunity to strategically target messages around at-risk audience populations, social distancing, personal hygiene and other critical coronavirus PSAs.

The marketplace is currently projected to deliver more than 100 million display and video impressions in the first two months through donated inventory.

"The launch of the first Private Marketplace in support of social causes, particularly during this national crisis, is truly momentous for our industry and our audiences throughout the country," said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council.

"Through the PMP, we’ll have the opportunity to serve the right message to the right audience at the right time. During this everchanging crisis, it will be invaluable to be able to optimize, evolve and adapt messaging and target audiences to ensure that our COVID-19 messages drive the greatest impact.

"We’re so grateful to our programmatic and media partners for coming forward and generously donating their platforms, services and inventory."

The PMP will enable the Ad Council to rapidly distribute new creative assets, optimize performance, refine audience targeting and control for certain key variables.

The Trade Desk is donating its tech platform and Cadreon is donating in-platform management. Acxiom is providing data segments to target at-risk audiences, parents and young adults. Additionally, media partners which have donated inventory so far include: InMobi, GroundTruth, OpenX, Ogury, Xandr, TripleLift, Bustle, the New York Post, EMX and Kargo.