Digital Innovation Agency of the Year 2021: Wpromote

Wpromote has been making waves in the advertising industry since long before the pandemic. Driving over $10 billion in revenue for its clients, the agency maintains a laser focus on innovation as the lifeblood of marketing.

Working with giants such as Bloomingdale’s, Spanx, Enfamil and Palace Entertainment, Wpromote has seamlessly adopted the mentality of “Think Like A Challenger.” The agency has proven that with the right strategy, tools and channel expertise, a brand can transform the ways of business.

The agency focuses on three key areas to capture success for its clients: future-proof data, optimal spend forecasts and TV as a performance channel. As a team of more than 550, the agency prides itself on an employee-led work environment that pushes the sense of community ownership.

Regular investments in both crafting and acquiring the latest technology and tools has helped its clients to accelerate growth. Wprotoge is a six-month internal mentorship program the agency launched for holistic professional development and support. Similarly, its Polaris platform got a 168% expansion with over 30 data sources to maximize business returns and forecast consumer behavior.

Wpromote’s new performance creative service has helped them capitalize on the pandemic-induced digital acceleration, allowing its clients to expand, evolve and sell. For Palace Entertainment’s reopening, Wpromote’s campaign generated more than 29 million impressions and 1.3 million clicks to the website.

Leveraging powerful first-party data is no easy feat, and when done right it helps brands create demand, not just capture it. Using data science-backed analysis, the agency extracts deeper insights for the winning edge.