Digital Innovation Agency of the Year 2020: Jam3

Gold: Jam3

While many companies began to cautiously venture beyond film and media in 2020 — an interest sparked in part by the pandemic and lockdowns — Jam3 has long been at the forefront when it comes to AI, AR, IoT, and other new technologies. Its expertise in these areas helps explain how 2020 ended up being a very good year for the agency.

From its beginnings as a three-man production house, Jam3 has scaled up and now has 125 employees around the world (it opened its fourth office this year in Amsterdam, which joins locations in Los Angeles, Montevideo and Toronto). Partnerships with brands such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Adidas, MTV, Spotify, Disney and Toyota have fueled the agency’s growth. Jam3 boasts an 80% return rate, with most clients interested in second (or third or fourth) projects once they have collaborated with the agency.

Highlights of 2020 included creating ComplexLand in partnership with ComplexNetworks. A digital counterpart to ComplexCon, the real time e-commerce-enabled, 3-D theme park can be experienced on any desktop or mobile device. After singer The Weeknd was forced to cancel his summer tour due to the pandemic, Jam3 worked with Spotify to offer fans a private moment with him, using AI and deepfake technology. Amazon also turned to Jam3 to create an AR game of laser tag to help promote the new season of the TV series The Boys.

In 2020, Jam3 also brought on a number of new clients, among them Estée Lauder, Vizio, COMPLEX, Diageo, Shopify and EA.

Silver: R/GA

In September 2020, R/GA announced new external positioning: “We design businesses and brands for a more human future.” The tagline builds on ideas that have been central to the agency for all 43 years of its existence — assuring that technology works best for businesses and people.

In 2020, a number of campaigns embodied R/GA’s humanistic approach. Its work with Verizon 5G included partnerships with Riot Games and The New York Times, which helped illustrate how 5G will power mobile gaming and make journalism immersive. As the creative driver of Reddit’s Up the Vote campaign, R/GA used the platform and clever digital treatments to focus the Reddit community on the right to vote. R/GA California helped make Halloween during lockdowns memorable with Netflix Haunts Your House, turning every house into a haunted one with AR lenses and Snapcodes.

R/GA also mastered pitching via Zoom, adding 40 new clients globally to the agency’s roster.

Bronze: FCB/SIX

The Toronto-based agency celebrated its fourth anniversary in 2020 by opening offices in London and San Francisco, announcing that it is now a global presence. Driving its success and 37% revenue growth has been its take on digital innovation, using technology to bring together creativity and data. FCB/SIX’s data-driven marketing allows for meaningful customer-centric experiences, with offerings tailored not merely by segments but right down to the individual consumer. It’s an approach that helped many FCB/SIX clients weather the uncertainty of the pandemic and also helped attract 14 new clients, most notably BMW’s CRM account.