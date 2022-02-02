The digital disruptors have arrived

Ahead of 2021 holding company financial results, it’s worth noting how quickly digital challengers have commanded share in marketing services since the onset of the pandemic.

S4 Capital has doubled headcount in the past year, from 3,500 to 7,500, as organic revenues grew 75% compared to 2019, netting it a valuation of about $3.8 billion. It also made 13 mergers with regional agencies that expanded its footprint from the U.S. and Europe across Latin America and into Asia-Pacific.

The Brandtech Group, formerly known as You & Mr Jones, grew revenues 27% organically in 2020 and is poised to grow as much as 50% organically in 2021, netting more than half a billion dollars in revenue, founder and CEO David Jones tells me. The company has made six acquisitions since it launched in 2015 to build a footprint across Europe, the U.S., Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Dept, a global digital agency based in Amsterdam, has grown to 2,500 staffers and hit roughly $300 million in revenue this year, with offices across Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

These challengers are catching the attention of notable clients. Media.Monks, the agency name for S4 Capital, works with Mondelēz, Google, BMW/Mini and HP. The Brandtech Group is Unilever’s “largest digital content partner,” according to Jones, and also works with The Guardian and Niantic. Dept counts Beats, Patagonia and Microsoft among its client set.

The big six holding companies posted strong results last year coming off of the pandemic, and continue to win the biggest remits from the largest global clients (for example, Coca-Cola, Unilever, Mercedes-Benz). But when looking at organic growth over 2019, the holding companies are “basically flat” according to Jones.

Of course, Jones and S4 Capital CEO Martin Sorrell are former holding company bosses themselves, with an incentive to talk down their former sector’s performance. And they’re not telling a picture-perfect story, either: just this morning, the Wall Street Journal reported that S4’s shares have fallen about 40% since a September peak after it warned that rapid expansion would eat into profits.

But I do believe there are four secular factors driving the rise of digital challengers:

1. Global consolidation

Big, global clients need agencies with big, global footprints – which holding company networks can provide. But clients seeking help with digital transformation sometimes can’t find the structures and support they need from traditional groups.

Often, clients turn to regional specialist shops for digital services, but they face integration challenges in wrangling hundreds or thousands of agencies under a coordinated global brand strategy.

That’s where the global digital challengers create a nice balance. According to Jones, 60% of new business at The Brandtech Group comes from clients consolidating specialist agency rosters. The company’s second-largest client, for instance, consolidated 600 agencies into the group; another client consolidated 3,000 firms.

Still, Fortune 500 clients don’t yet seem to be willing to put all of their eggs in the digital challenger basket. Most continue to work with the big six in some shape or form (see the reference of recent global client wins above), trusting their longtime partners even as new firms chip away at digital remits. I expect this balance to shift over the next decade.

2. Co-ownership vs. earnouts

Clients need integration to form a cohesive marketing strategy. This doesn’t always match up with how holding companies are structured, with agencies on separate P&Ls, often with competing incentives and remits, despite big efforts to cross-collaborate in recent years.

Holding companies also generally structure acquisitions on earnouts, which means founders stick around for a few years before receiving a full payout and leaving.

Digital challengers are trying to solve these issues with new models. S4 and Dept operate on a single P&L, so incentives are aligned on growing the overall business, making cross-referrals and collaboration more cooperative than competitive. The Brandtech Group avoids earnouts, instead buying a majority stake in businesses and making the founders co-owners in the overall entity.

The jury is still out on whether these models are the silver bullet clients need, but they do seem to solve for some of the competition that still exists between holding company agencies today.

3. Creative democratization

While holding companies look longingly back to the office, digital challengers have been embracing remote, distributed work since before it was a buzzword.

Media.Monks offers distributed access to content production and data and technology services across regions. Dept operates similarly, with regional specialists across customer experience design, technology and engineering, performance marketing and content.

The Brandtech Group owns companies such as Oliver, which sets up in-house content studios for big brands; MoFilm, which has access to thousands of independent content creators; and Collectively, which taps into a network of influencers across the globe.

These models bring down production costs and scale access to talent for brands. But they can be at odds with holding companies' fixed FTE pricing and business models designed around scarcity of creative talent, large-scale productions and media buys.

4. New player advantage

As S4 Capital CEO Martin Sorrell told me in January, no matter how hard the holding companies try to diversify, “they are still stuck with the fundamental problem: 60-70% of their business is in traditional.” (Again, I take this with a grain of salt, as Sorrell’s ambition with S4 seems to be, at least in part, by a desire to take down his former company, WPP.)

Picking up monikers such as “better, faster, cheaper,” digital challengers have sworn themselves away from “traditional” services, instead building digital-first, tech-enabled offerings from the ground up.

While the holding companies have made great strides in pivoting to digital, it’s always more difficult to turn a cruise ship than to start from scratch.

The big six are changing and evolving before our eyes. The question is whether they can change fast enough, as new models emerge to meet modern marketing needs.