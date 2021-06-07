Digital book club Literati launches first national ad campaign

Subscription book club company Literati has launched its first national campaign featuring notable celebrity partners including Nobel Prize laureate and Pakistani female-education advocate Malala Yousafzai.

The campaign, created in-house, includes a TV spot, print ads, social media visuals, a 60-second radio spot voiced by Malala, and billboards in New York, LA, San Francisco and Austin, Texas celebrating and encouraging summer reading.

“The past year has been super challenging for everybody and at Literati, we know the power of what books can do for people,” said Jeremy Gurewitz, VP of marketing at Literati. “In our eyes as the world is opening up again, this is the perfect time to engage with a book and a community.”

Literati launched in August 2020 as a subscription book club for children, who could try out several books personalized by age group prior to purchase.

The product expanded to include adults, allowing readers to choose book clubs based on the “Luminaries” leading the club, which include modern-day authors, intellectuals and other notable figures such as Yousafzai, professional NBA athlete Steph Curry and bestselling author Roxane Gay.

The campaign, which asks readers to “forget their old book club and try a new one,” will run through the end of July.

As part of the campaign, Literati is also offering new subscribers a 99-cent 30-day trial.

“The publishing industry is the last great medium that hasn't been moved into the 21st century,” Gurewitz said. “That's what Literati is looking to do.”