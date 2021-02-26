Digital agency Makeable creates DE&I recruiting platform

Gen Z is the creative generation. As such, employers must get creative in how they reach out to young talent.

As the digital-native generation faces an uncertain job market, they’re increasingly shying away from traditional resumes and applications. That’s why HIVE Diversity founder and CEO Byron Slosar collaborated with his brothers Michael and Sam Kantrow of digital agency Makeable to create a new type of digital recruitment platform for students, centered around Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The platform, launched last year, uses emotional intelligence technology and automation to help underrepresented college students create resumes and edit them to fit a company’s application requirements.

Students can sign up with their school email address to receive a series of tips and tools for creating a strong resume. From there, they can fill out prompts to create a profile that resembles a social media profile more than a traditional resume.

Prompts extend beyond previous work experience to focus on students’ strengths and interests. Students are encouraged to share hobbies, related links and portfolios, and even describe themselves using emojis, and can hide specific prompts or make them visible to employers based on the job description.

The goal is to gamify the job search while highlighting candidates differences, rather than minimizing them, Slosar said.

“HIVE uniquely enables students to demonstrate interest in companies,” Slosar said. “We're not in the business of defining anything for them other than opening a door for them to define themselves.”

Employers can create profiles on HIVE as well to advertise job opportunities, which students can directly apply to. Companies including Wells Fargo and Saks Fifth Avenue are using the platform.

The inspiration for HIVE came five years ago, but launched during COVID, as students were engaging with school remotely and off campus.

“Let's remove the requisite component of needing to have a campus resource for an equitable reason,” Slosar said “COVID destroyed campus, but companies are still looking to get to know students.”

The platform aims to open up a more diverse talent pool by opening up Career Services support beyond college campuses. More than 90% of talent on HIVE self-identify within at least one minority category across race, ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation. There are also many first-generation college students.

“In a healthy world, [there will always be] an ever evolving range of needs and priorities and representation, that is diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workforce,” Slosar said.

Hive is part of a growing effort on behalf of employers to connect with future employees in environments where they already live. PR agency Day One, for example, recently used TikTok to recruit youth staffers, and creative agency Arnold brought on a junior copywriter who sent the CCO a venmo request for his desired starting salary.

“Gen Z [wants] a product that feels like other services they are familiar with,” said Sam Kantrow, partner and innovator at Makeable. “It feels intuitive in a space that could be daunting and scary for them without tools like this.”