Digital agency Acadia acquires Bobsled, growing retail media expertise

Acadia, the digital agency launched by former 360i CEO Jared Belsky last summer, said on Tuesday that it has acquired Bobsled Marketing, an agency that helps companies market on Amazon, Instacart and Walmart.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition will bolster Acadia’s ability to support its small to mid-market clients on online marketplaces as retail media becomes a growing opportunity. Acadia offers end-to-end digital services across search, social, e-commerce and advanced analytics – and retail media is becoming an increasingly important piece of the pie.

The deal comes amidst increasing demand for assistance with e-commerce marketing. The research firm eMarketer projected that spending on e-commerce advertising would increase from $12 billion in 2019 to $41 billion in 2024.

“This is enormous, but it’s very complex,” said Belsky. “A lot of people think of Amazon and Instacart as another pay-per-click channel, like Google. To really be masters of Amazon, you have to understand how to curate reviews; how to do SEO; how to do inventory management.”

Bobsled, which was founded in 2015 in Australia by CEO Kiri Masters, brings that expertise to Acadia’s clients. The Amazon-focused agency works with a similar client set of mid-market brands, including Faber-Castell, VOSS Water, Baby K'tan and SAXX.

“Often these companies, even with hundreds of million in revenue, the e-commerce department is one person, so they just don’t have the ability to allocate their resources effectively across all these different channels,” said Masters, who lives in Perth, Australia but plans to relocate to Atlanta, GA, where Acadia is headquartered.

For Bobsled, which has 50 employees and will retain its name, the opportunity to join a larger agency like Acadia, which had about 100 employees prior to the acquisition, with expertise across other areas of marketing, was attractive.

“Bringing all those capabilities together for that mid-market type client is going to solve a big problem that they have around resources,” Masters said.