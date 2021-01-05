Digital agencies dominate R3’s latest new business league, but pitch activity is dropping

Brands are in need of creative agencies with strong digital chops.

That’s evident in R3 Worldwide’s latest U.S. new business league ranking, where Droga5, R/GA and Huge took the top three spots.

Under Accenture Interactive, Droga5 continued its reign as the leading U.S. creative agency in R3’s November report, an estimated $76.8 million in year-to-date revenue. Notable recent client wins include Molson Coors and Red Wing in the U.S. and Airbnb globally.

R/GA followed in second place after ranking fifth in October, with an estimated $47 million in revenue this year. New wins included Uber’s social account, Spotify’s CRM account and Siemens AG in the U.S.

Huge skyrocketed to third place in the U.S. ranking after coming in 39th in October . The agency won a whopping 37 clients and projects in November, including US Cellular, Citrix and a project for Spotify. Year-to-date revenue reached an estimated $40.1 million.

R3 co-founder Greg Paull told Campaign US that the shift toward digital agencies is a big change from previous months as agency of record assignments decrease and creative agencies struggle to win larger projects in the region.

“It’s just a sign that marketers are looking to find more specialist digital talent and capabilities,” he explained. “That’s been quite evident in some of the top performing agencies this year.”

Despite the success of digital agencies, the number of creative pitches declined 12% globally and 3% in the U.S. in November. Media agency pitches, however, have remained consistent month to month.

The report also revealed an emerging trend, where brands are splitting work among independent agencies and holding companies. Mondelez, for example, split its production account with MediaMonks and Publicis Groupe in November, and Visa picked Wieden + Kennedy for creative and Publicis Groupe for production in December.

Paull predicts that creative work won’t “sit under a single agency” going forward as brands look to work with multiple partners to solve complex and specialized needs in the future.