Digital 40 Over 40 2018: Veerle De Lombaerde, COO North America, The Exchange Lab

Veerle De Lombaerde

COO North America, The Exchange Lab



In less than six years, Veerle De Lombaerde has helped grow The Exchange Lab from a small startup with fewer than 20 people to a global programmatic specialist.

She created the company’s technology team and led the creation of the prototype of Proteus, the platform that now powers The Exchange Lab’s business. That success was a major factor in the 2015 acquisition of The Exchange Lab by GroupM. She reorganized its North American business to bring campaign specialists out of the back office and closer to clients, a move informed by her experience building trusted relationships with clients who follow her across companies and roles. With her recent promotion to COO of the Exchange Lab for North America, she has taken on increased responsibility for revenue and marketing functions, in addition to her previous responsibilities as SVP of Client Services.

Working in digital since 1999, before the dot-com bust, De Lombaerde has gleaned key lessons in creating sustainable products, delivering value to clients and understanding the impact a failed business has on people's lives. This experience has shaped her approach to all of her roles, creating a drive to do good work and ask the same of her peers and teams. She’s held substantial roles at Xaxis UK, GroupM Marketplace, Adconion, DrivePM, Mediabrokers, Unique Digital and MediaContacts.

In addition to her role at The Exchange Lab, De Lombaerde is also an adviser and investor to a local Canadian start-up Pearl's Choice, Canada’s most comprehensive senior living resource. Having recently become a Canadian permanent resident, she enjoys spending time with her family in Canada's cottage country.