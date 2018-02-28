Digital 40 Over 40 2018: Sarah Hofstetter, CEO, 360i

Sarah Hofstetter

CEO, 360i



Over her twelve-year tenure at 360i, Sarah Hofstetter has helped the company grow from a small startup with 30 employees to one of the most consistently recognized agencies in the industry–one that helps clients like HBO, OREO, National Geographic and Nespresso capitalize on change.

Before being named CEO in 2013, Hofstetter served as 360i’s President and Senior Vice President of Brand Strategy & Emerging Media. In 2005, recognizing the potential for bloggers to impact search engine results through word of mouth marketing, she created and trademarked DWOM® (Digital Word of Mouth)–better known today as social media marketing or influencer marketing. In 2006, she founded 360i’s social media practice, well before Twitter went mainstream or Instagram even debuted.

Hofstetter is now poised to tackle what are sure to be pivotal years as 360i works to leverage its heritage of adaptability to help clients capitalize on change in an increasingly complex and demanding industry. Just this year, Hofstetter helped launch an e-commerce/Amazon Marketing capability and has brought clients new insights with the company’s proprietary Voice Search Monitor software, which analyzes and ranks the performance of Voice agents.

Prior to 360i, in 2004 Hofstetter founded Kayak Communications, a full-service strategic communications firm, where she also served as president. Clients included interactive media, technology and telecommunications companies. Before founding Kayak, she worked as an SVP at Net2Phone from 1998 to 2005, where she established their reputation as the de facto pioneer and leader in retail global VoIP services.

Hofstetter sits on the 4A’s Board of Directors and was named to both the 2014 AAF Hall of Achievement and the 4A’s list of 100 People Who Make Advertising Great. She has also taken the stage at Cannes Lions Creativity Festival and Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit.

In 2016 she founded The DEN (Digital Education for Nonprofits), a free day-long workshop series that equips non-profit marketers with the digital skills and solutions they need to get the most out of their marketing buck. Many cannot afford to work with agencies and agencies cannot take on every pro bono client they’d like to. Implementing the "teach a man to fish" philosophy, Hofstetter opened 360i’s doors to nonprofits for a day of knowledge sharing, tools and free resources. To date, The DEN has reached three cities and hundreds of nonprofits across the country.