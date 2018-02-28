Digital 40 Over 40 2018: Paul Brienza, chief technology officer, Laughlin Constable

Paul Brienza

Chief technology officer, Laughlin Constable

Paul Brienza has always been a technology trailblazer and has continually found himself ahead of the digital cusp since the early days of his career. After graduating from Marquette University, Brienza’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to co-found CyberExplore, an internet cafe in the heart of Milwaukee that fostered the relationship between people and technology. Establishing and building a digitally-focused experience became a trend throughout Brienza’s career, encouraging brands and companies to embrace the technology boom and find their voice in the world wide web.

Currently, Brienza serves as Chief Technology Officer at Laughlin Constable, where he oversees the company’s technology, digital and innovation capabilities. He also led the development of the digital team from four members at its inception to today, where every employee is now viewed as a digital expert in the present-day tech-driven landscape. Brienza is focused on pushing this connection of creativity and technology. He also oversees LC Lab, an innovation engine that delivers technology-based solutions for brands. Examples include developing an Alexa Skill for Medela, which allowed breastfeeding moms to access tips and solutions hands-free, implementing a text-to-quote service for Jewelers Mutual via Natural Language Processing and creating an app for the Wisconsin Cranberry Growers Association that used artificial intelligence to identify pests in cranberry fields.

Throughout the years he has exposed a variety of clients to the digital age, even introducing many of them to their first internet presence. He has launched initial websites for companies such as Kohler, Master Lock, Warner Lambert and more, developed early screensavers and launched a new product for Schick razors (including buzz-building through a game of H.O.R.S.E at the 1998 All-Star Game with Tim Duncan, Keith Van Horn, Spike Lee and Antonio Sabato, Jr., where the winning player shaved the face of the losing coach), launched a created a virtual aquarium for Tetra Fish (allowing consumers to select products, fish and more to visualize a full, digital aquatic ecosystem), and held the first live streaming analyst report for Warner Lambert using Microsoft products.