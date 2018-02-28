Digital 40 Over 40 2018: Marc Landsberg, founder and CEO, SOCIALDEVIANT



Marc Landsberg

Founder and CEO, SOCIALDEVIANT



Marc Landsberg is a senior executive with 25 years of leadership in marketing, advertising, digital, technology and data-enabled marketing services. He's results-focused, with proven ability to manage large operations, attract new clients and deliver profitable growth. Landsberg has a successful track record of creating and launching companies, departments and projects from scratch—including two digital start-ups. Most recently, Landsberg founded a high growth social media and content marketing agency, having previously created a global digital marketing agency by combining five disparate entities into cohesive organization—common vision, strategy, P&L and go-to-market strategy, resulting in accelerated revenue and margin growth. He also garners significant global experience, conducting acquisition activity in Europe, Asia and Latin America. Landsberg is a dauntless, highly collaborative, and consensus-driven leader.

In 2012, Landsberg launched a native social media agency, focused on creating value for marketers and consumers in a socially connected world. SOCIALDEVIANT develops, engages and activates audiences across social platforms. SD builds brand-right ideas that inspire audiences to connect, to act, to engage in ways that are relevant to them and meaningful for the brands.

Prior to starting his own company, with clients ranging from MillerCoors to General Mills, Landsberg spent more than 20 years in the marketing and M&A world, serving as CEO of MRM and Arc, and as a director at Lake Capital. Early in his career, Marc co-founded startup Digital Knowledge Assets, a Web-based knowledge-management platform, with Twitter CEO Dick Costolo and Telecoms guru Tim McDonald. This background was crucial to the success of SOCIALDEVIANT where the team develops meaningful content for Blue Moon and Red Wing Shoes. Landsberg also shares his insight by speaking conferences like Cannes Lions and Social Media Week.