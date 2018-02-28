Digital 40 Over 40 2018: Jennifer Kohler, SVP, client services, Organic

Jennifer Kohler

SVP, client services, Organic



Jennifer Kohler has spent 23 years merging the agency and client sides to help brands connect better with consumers.

As SVP, Client Services at Omnicom-owned digital agency Organic, she is a client lead for leading brands like AT&T, Coca Cola, General Motors and Kimberly Clark. A boomerang employee, Kohler returned to Organic in 2017 to take on her current role.

She kicked off her career on the brand side, transitioning into the agency world twelve years ago via a hybrid role that allowed her to analyze and create work from both the client and agency’s perspective. Since then, she has led multi-million-dollar accounts at Doner, Organic and Digitas.

While at Digitas, Kohler ran the in-market display and search marketing teams for GM. She was one of ten US employees nominated and selected by executive management for the Digitas Accelerated Leadership program. She has led traditional, digital, social and CRM for many brands as part of a career path that’s included B2C and B2B marketing and advertising, consumer promotions and driving innovation in CRM, digital and social strategy. Kohler’s work as interactive manager on the CRM team for Saab Cars USA helped the brand excel in the area of digital marketing, and she was instrumental in working closely with Saab's dealers regarding interactive marketing and leads management.

In 2012 as VP, Client Services at Organic, Jennifer led Pull Ups’ Big Kid Academy campaign for Huggies, a pioneering campaign to change the way parents utilize technology to coach their children through potty training. Currently, Jennifer runs the LA office for Organic and leads the agency’s digital AT&T business, running point on creative strategy and decisions as well as brand positioning. Most recently, as SVP, Kohler served as the client lead for AT&T’s newest "More For Your Thing" campaign, working closely with the brand to identify marketing pain points and execute a fresh campaign designed for a younger demographic.

Kohler is an animal lover with two rescue cats who regularly donates to The Humane Society.