Digital 40 Over 40 2018: Ian Baer, chief strategy officer, Rauxa

Ian Baer

Chief strategy officer, Rauxa

Ian Baer is Chief Strategy Officer of Rauxa, a full-service agency that applies data, tech and content to create measurable impact for clients like TGI Fridays, Verizon, Gap Inc. and more. In his role, Baer oversees the agency’s Strategic Planning and Creative departments, which he has built over the last eight years. His teams lead brands through ideation and execution of innovative strategies that help them to build lasting bonds with their customers.

Prior to joining Rauxa in 2010 as the agency’s first CSO, Baer was a key leader at some of the most innovative agencies in the digital space. He’s served as EVP of Digital at Deutsch, managing director at The Barbarian Group, a founding partner and president of Big Fuel (one of the first successful pure-play social media agencies in the US), managing partner at iCrossing and chief strategy officer and president at TEQUILA, the digital arm of TBWA\Chiat\Day.

When Baer joined Rauxa, his mission was to create a Strategic Planning capability to elevate the agency’s work and get a seat at the table with high-profile brands. In just one year, this became a lead practice for Rauxa, and Baer has since grown the team to 23 people, touching all of Rauxa’s 20+ clients across the agency.

Following his success with Strategic Planning, Baer was tasked with rebuilding the agency’s creative department. What was once a 12-person department focused on direct response today operates as an omnichannel capability of more than 60 creative directors, copywriters and designers with digital at the heart of everything.

Baer has maintained his edge by never limiting himself to what moves audiences today, but relentlessly pursuing what comes next. That’s what drew him to digital in its infancy, and has continued to drive his passion to leverage digital for clients, including Colgate-Palmolive, Verizon, TGI Fridays, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and more. It has also led Rauxa’s data-driven, tech-enabled approach to brand building for clients including the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, Frontpoint Home Security and Delta Dental.