Digital 40 Over 40 2018: Erin Lanuti, global lead, performance solutions, performics, Publicis Media

Erin Lanuti

Global lead, performance solutions, performics, Publicis Media



Erin Lanuti is now Global Lead, Performance Solutions, Performics, the performance marketing arm of Publicis Groupe. Prior to Performics, Lanuti was MSLGROUP’s Chief Influence Strategist. She brings her vision and innovation around Influence marketing to Performics, where she’ll continue to oversee global operations and growth for Conversation2Commerce, an Influence-to Impact solution that harnesses the power of influence to drive brand lift, credibility and commerce for Publicis clients. Lanuti, along with her team, has successfully catapulted Influence to Impact by combining the art of storytelling with the science behind data.

As a Global Leader within Publicis Groupe, Lanuti is responsible for shaping and innovating the Groupe vision and offerings around Influence. In this role, she envisioned a new offering that would help clients navigate the "$15 billion dollar a year" influence opportunity. She wanted to help clients quantify the business ROI of Influence against meaningful metrics like brand lift, credibility and sales. To do this, she needed to tackle decades-old barriers like poor metrics, weak targeting, poor customer experiences and lack of scale. Lanuti has worked to overcome these barriers by leveraging her penchant for data, research and technology.

Lanuti’s vision led to the creation of a new global hybrid offering between all of Publicis Communications and Publicis Media, called Conversation2Commerce. Lanuti assembled a global team across paid media, technology and research and gave them one unifying mission: build a global offering that could overcome the barriers facing influence. Lanuti was crystal clear that marketing success metrics must move beyond "reach" to true performance: attributable revenue and brand impact.

Lanuti officially joined Performics in January 2018. She joined MSLGROUP in 1998 where she worked for six years as Director of Entertainment. Then, for more than five years, she led Blink Entertainment LLC, a firm she founded as a non-traditional integrated marketing agency that serviced Fortune 100 companies. She returned to MSLGROUP in 2010 as SVP, Paid Media and Cross-Channel Strategies for North America.