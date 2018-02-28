Digital 40 Over 40 2018: Danielle Trivisonno Hawley, CCO, Americas, POSSIBLE

Danielle Trivisonno Hawley

CCO, Americas, POSSIBLE



Danielle Trivisonno Hawley has a love affair with words. She uses words artfully to articulate emotion, and that breeds authenticity. It was soccer that brought Hawley to Southern Methodist University, but a love of writing took hold and developed there. Her portfolio evolved further at Creative Circus, before she began her writing career at McClain Finlon Advertising. From there, she moved West to Creature in Seattle, where the drive that fueled her on the soccer field helped her climb ranks as the digital revolution unfolded around her. In 2009, the nascent digital agency ZAAZ (soon to be POSSIBLE, part of WPP) recruited Hawley as an associate creative director. Her ability to conceive of a single idea—delivered in any medium required—to provoke a shift in cultural perspective or consumer behavior was exactly what the agency needed to take it from building websites to the full-service digital agency it is now. In just nine years, Hawley now serves as POSSIBLE's chief creative officer, Americas.

A self-proclaimed type-A creative, Hawley's work spans multiple industries and includes heavy-hitting brands P&G, Microsoft, Audi, Bacardi, Coca-Cola, AT&T, just to name a few. Her work has been recognized by industry heavy-weights from Cannes Lions and Effies to Twitter Creative Favorites and Communication Arts. From enlisting Iron Man to deliver a bionic arm to a star struck seven-year-old, using new technology to reimagine the Peep Show, convincing us to stop using plastic straws to save our oceans or help counter hate one tweet at a time, breakthrough creative delivering business results is the consistent thread through all Hawley's work.

In addition to her role as a creative leader, she acts as a role model for many of the young creatives she works with; she places a great deal of weight on the idea of being respectful. Danielle's philosophy is to nurture a good idea, link it to consumer insights, and keep it focused on the business challenge. She believes the spark for a great concept can come from anywhere and anyone.