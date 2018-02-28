Digital 40 Over 40 2018: Coleen Kuehn, chief media officer, Merkle

February 28, 2018

Coleen KuehnColeen Kuehn
Chief media officer, Merkle

It’s been less than a year since Coleen Kuehn arrived at digital agency Merkle, an already, she’s made her mark. She’s integrated search, SEO, display and social into a single, holistic offering. She’s developed a proprietary methodology for delivering people-based media in a truly unique way. She’s substantially grown topline revenue and helped expand Merkle's media footprint to several new markets, including Los Angeles, Minnesota and Toronto. And she’s done it while overseeing offices in multiple geographies, with more than 500 people.

The industry took notice: under Kuehn, Merkle was named search agency of the year by MediaPost, a search leader by Forrester, best large SEO agency at the US Search Awards and the #2 programmatic agency by AdExchanger.   

A seasoned executive with 20 years of experience in marketing, strategic planning, digital media, and technology, Kuehn began her career in marketing and product development roles for American Express and The Coca-Cola Company, after receiving an MBA from University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. Prior to joining Merkle, she served as president at Mediavest, where she was responsible for strategic oversight, integrated solutions, and client adoption of new technologies. Before that, she was Chief Strategist at Havas|MPG and President of Digital & Emerging media at MediaCom. Throughout her career, Kuehn has led innovative initiatives in digital marketing and product development, from designing American Express' very first web sites to helping MediaCom start their first digital media company and P&G launch its first digital advertising campaigns.

Outside the office, Kuehn focuses her time on mentoring and inspiring young women of all ages. She has been a Girl Scouts Troop Leader, participated with Girls on the Run, and is part of Merkle's Women in Leadership group, in addition to mentoring many other young women in the advertising industry.

