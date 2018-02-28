Digital 40 Over 40 2018: Christa Carone, president, Group Nine Media

Christa Carone

President, Group Nine Media

Group Nine Media president Christa Carone believes that great organizations are built from meaningful purpose. Throughout her 25 years stewarding brands in non-profit, high tech, professional services, sports, wellness and financial services, she has sought and stuck with a brand’s purpose as its guiding force. The first brand purpose she learned: "Mustard always goes on first; everything else sticks from there."

That was at Ted’s Hot Dogs, in her native Buffalo, New York. She wasn’t long for hot dog dressing, though, beginning her communications career at nonprofits like Planned Parenthood. She transitioned to corporate in 1996, joining Xerox as communications manager for their global manufacturing and supply chain operations and, over 17 years, rising to CMO. There, she led marketing initiatives to disrupt the legacy perceptions of Xerox’s brand, launching multi-faceted global campaigns and an "always on" content strategy to position the company as a valued partner in the workplace. Her award-winning "Ready for Real Business" campaigns generated a 5 percent increase in the valuation of Xerox’s brand and delivered a 14 percent increase in new business signings.

In 2015, Carone left her corporate career to join the Boston 2024 Partnership, which managed Boston’s Olympic bid. As CMO/CCO, she led the strategic development of building Boston’s brand on the global stage. When Boston ended its pursuit, Carone helped lead the wind down of the organization and the transition of marketing strategies to Los Angeles. She came to Group Nine last December, after the media company nabbed a $40 million round of investment.

Throughout her career, Carone has served renowned global brands and leading multi-stakeholder engagement initiatives, from $200+ million brand transformations and omni-channel customer acquisition programs to multi-billion-dollar acquisitions and complex client retention initiatives. She is a trusted advisor to C-suites and boards of directors on digital marketing, data management, organizational performance, reputation management, corporate turnarounds and brand building for Fortune 150 enterprises, privately-held firms and start-up companies.

Eager to help young women follow in her pioneering footsteps, she is a founding member of the mentoring organization WOMEN in America, as well as a host for the Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership.