Digital 40 Over 40 2018: Brandi Royal Washington, director, client services, Ignite Social Media

Brandi Royal Washington

Director, client services, Ignite Social Media



After spending more than a decade in traditional marketing, Brandi Royal Washington successfully transitioned to the digital space to make her mark in the realm of social media.

A skillful planner and manager, Washington has nearly two decades of experience in the marketing realm and has served as the Director of Client Services for Ignite Social Media since 2014. Previously, she served as the Marketing Director for Scandinavian Child, owned and operated BRANDilly Marketing & Creative and was an Account Supervisor for Brogan & Partners Advertising.

For Ignite Social Media, Brandi oversees the day-to-day operations of nearly two dozen clients with a team of four Account Managers, delivering social media strategies, content and business-driven analytics. For her Staples client, the social media strategy she developed and implemented alongside her team won the brand a Social Media Maven award for its customer-centric strategy. The content optimizations her team implemented led to cost per engagement performance that exceeded a goal of nearly 250 percent, resulting in $4 million in media efficiencies in 2015 alone. Brandi also oversaw and implemented the go-to-market marketing strategy for the introduction of five brands and 15 products into the U.S. in the categories of baby gear and feeding.

Much of her adaptability is informed by her five years as the owner and operator of an independent marketing consultancy, where she helped client businesses craft functional marketing strategies across multiple mediums including digital and social.

Outside of work, Brandi has been an active volunteer for a Baptist School and Orphanage in Ghana and mentors teenage girls and young professionals in her community. She is also a marketing educator for the North Carolina Minority Business Development Center and Women's Business Center, helping to counsel other minorities and women as they seek to develop their business skills and build businesses.