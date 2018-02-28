Digital 40 Over 40 2018: Anthony Romano, CEO, BBH NY

Anthony Romano

CEO, BBH NY



A serial builder of first-generation digital practices, Anthony Romano has been responsible for starting, building and leading not just one or two, but multiple first-generation digital practices at some the industry’s top creative and integrated agencies and client-side brands.

Now, as the newly-minted CEO of BBH NY, he is guiding the storied agency’s U.S. resurgence. Most recently, he’s diversified with new digital assignments from its PlayStation, Marriott, Brighthouse Financial, Google, Grubhub, Seamless, Wyndham, Reuters and CARE.org clients, resulting in a 30 percent increase in digital output from 2016 to 2017.

Romano’s roots in digital date to 1995, and since then, he’s built a career that gives him many vantage points: agency executive leader, client-side marketer, eCRM consultant and tech and media platform strategic advisor. Prior to joining BBH, he spent three years at R/GA, where he oversaw one of the largest integrated teams in New York and the agency’s largest revenue portfolio. Charged by Bob Greenberg to create the "account team for The Connected Age," Romano led Samsung and Verizon and helped win new work for TD Bank, Pepsi, Mercedes-Benz, Braun and Loews Hotels.

Earlier roles were all digital-first, too. At Publicis Groupe, Romano led a turnaround for the Citibank digital account, oversaw global digital and social AOR for General Mills and co-founded Modem’s mobile and social newsroom practices. At Polo Ralph Lauren, his team produced a number of category firsts, including mobile commerce sites, in-store QR code retail campaigns, pop-up commerce-enabled digital displays, native mobile apps and geo-fencing retail campaigns that earned Mobile Marketer of the Year honors. Their work helped Polo earn widespread recognition as one of few brands "doing mobile right" in its infancy.

Romano served as founding chairman for 4A’s Account Management Committee and as an honorary board member at Mobile Marketing Association. And this isn’t the first over-40 recognition for the mobile expert–he’s also an avid player in several over-40 men’s basketball leagues throughout New Jersey and New York.