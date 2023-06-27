Promotional feature
Dialing up ‘Fame and Flow’: How Initiative is staying on top of its game

With more than 50 clients, Initiative is a New York City-based global media agency that brings ‘Fame and Flow’ to major brands such as Amazon, Liberty Mutual and T-Mobile. The company has been on a tear over the last year, with double-digit revenue and organic growth — and earning a trifecta of Agency of the Year honors.

Here at Cannes, U.S. CEO Stacy DeRiso talks about what she’s doing to keep Initiative on top of its game, from introducing a new proposition to delivering a best-in-class agency culture.

