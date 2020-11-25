Diageo reveals 10-year sustainability plan

Alcohol giant Diageo has announced 25 sustainability goals in its 'Society 2030: Spirit of Progress' plan as part of its 'Decade of Action' to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The brand will focus its action on three core areas: promoting positive drinking; championing inclusion and diversity; and pioneering grain-to-glass sustainability.

By 2030, Diageo plans to change the attitudes of five million drivers towards drink-driving, and will educate over 10 million people on the dangers of underage drinking. The latter initiative will be executed via Smashed, its alcohol education awareness programme which operates in every continent.

Under its inclusivity goals, it will aim to achieve 45 percent representation of leaders from ethnically diverse backgrounds as well as ensure that 50 percent of all leaders are women. As part of this, the brand will provide skills and training to 1.7 million people.

Finally, as part of its grain-to-glass plans, the brand will harness 100 percent renewable energy to achieve net zero carbon emissions across direct operations and work with suppliers to reduce indirect carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030. Diageo's distilleries of Oban and Royal Lochnagar in Scotland will become carbon neutral by the end of 2020 while it aims to achieve net zero in India by 2025.

On top of that, the Diageo will ensure that every drink it produces will use 30 percent less water than it does today, and it will simultaneously deliver over 150 community water projects globally. It will also support 150,000 smallholder farmers with farming techniques to regenerate the land and build biodiversity, and by 2030, it will ensure that the business is using 100 percent recyclable content in all its packaging.

Sam Fischer, President of Greater China and Asia Pacific, Diageo, said in a statement: "Our new set of 25 goals reflect our strong commitment to grow our business from grain-to-glass. This means working with our entire value chain to ensure that our people, our communities and the environment continue to thrive."

Late last year, Diageo announced the appointment of Azmar Sukandar as head of communications and society for Asia-Pacific.