Deutsch wins creative rights for V-Go's wearable insulin device

by Oliver McAteer Added 8 hours ago

The agency will help sculpt a campaign aimed at patients with type 2 diabetes who struggle with injections.

Deutsch has been chosen as patient partner agency for Valeritas Holdings’ V-Go -- a wearable insulin delivery device for people with diabetes.

Deutsch will handle all creative, media, and data analytics for the brand’s direct-to-consumer efforts. A fully integrated pilot patient campaign is being planned for roll out in multiple U.S. metropolitan markets in the first half of 2019.  

Valeritas’ President and CEO John Timberlake said: "Deutsch has a proven track record of telling brand stories that emotionally connect with consumers and elevate brands, so they’ll play a critical role in helping us develop a 360-marketing effort that will help empower millions of patients that currently struggle with insulin injections."

The device -- worn like a patch -- is Valeritas’ modern and unique answer for patients with type 2 diabetes.

"We can’t wait to get 2019 started," said the CEO of Deutsch New York, Val DiFebo. "For new clients including Newman’s Own, Lactaid, Constant Contact and now V-Go, we’ll be showcasing a lineup of ambitious creative work designed to drive sales and deepen the brands’ engagement with consumers."

