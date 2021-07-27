Deutsch NY launches virtual summer C.A.M.P for rising talent

People interested in pursuing a career in advertising typically attend portfolio schools and take on internships. But what could the talent pool look like without the barriers of a traditional education or career path?

Deutsch NY wanted to find out. So it launched Summer C.A.M.P. (Creative Advertising & Media Program), a free, virtual, weeklong program that gives rising talent the opportunity to learn about brand-building, marketing and communications.

Summer C.A.M.P. is the brainchild of Deutsch NY’s HR manager, Rebecca Hoffman, who wanted to increase accessibility to a wider-range of talent.

“This is not an internship program in its formal sense, where students are working alongside managers,” Celeste Bell, EVP, director of human resources, told Campaign US. “It’s an opportunity for students to learn from these leaders and about the business. It’s an open door if you don't know anything about advertising.”

During “diving lessons,” students will learn the fundamentals of account management, strategy, creative design, media and production within a full-service advertising agency. There will also be a Q+A with Deutsch NY CEO, Val DiFebo, and a strategy 101 session with Karan Gera, SVP, group planning director.

Other C.A.M.P. activities include a panel discussion about finding and starting an entry-level advertising job, informational one-on-one sessions with Deutschers for mentorship or portfolio reviews and networking opportunities with other C.A.M.P. attendees.

There will also be a trivia game night that will test campers on what they've learned about the industry from sessions throughout the week.

The week closes out with a hack-a-thon, hosted in partnership with Make Ads With Me, which will challenge participants to work together in groups. Jessica Lomasson, Deutsch NY associate creative director, founded Make Ads With Me to help people without the means or accessibility to attend portfolio school learn the skills they need to work in advertising.

So far, participants span from across the globe and the U.S., including the Dominican Republic, Sudan, Michigan and Los Angeles.

Deutsch NY, which is currently hiring, hopes that the program will lead to potential future employment opportunities for campers.

“We see this course as exposure for students within the industry, but we also see this as a pipeline building opportunity for us,” Bell said. “We want to connect with future students, whether they're looking for jobs right now, next year or the year after. We're expanding our net much wider than we ever have with this program. We see this as an opportunity.”

C.A.M.P. will be held from August 2 to August 6. Participants are required to commit to the full week. Registration is open until July 28 at midnight.