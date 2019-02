Reebok has chosen Deutsch to lead its creative work.

"After a vigorous pitch process, Deutsch’s bold, innovative and unapologetic work stood out as it epitomizes our brand ethos," said Melanie Boulden, Reebok’s VP of global marketing.

"We are excited to partner with them to continue our mission of becoming the best fitness brand in the world."

Deutsch’s New York office will lead the business moving forward.