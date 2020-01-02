Deutsch LA serves up a surreal spot for Taco Bell

by Elaine Underwood Added 28 hours ago

Hollywood director creates Old World circus to promote value menu.

In a new campaign for Taco Bell, Deutsch, Los Angeles, enlisted an Oscar-winning art director to create a mesmerizing fantasy land, where circus performers amaze and Double Stacked Tacos cost only $1.

The spot was directed by Robert Stromberg, who won the Academy Award in art direction for both "Avatar" and "Alice in Wonderland". His track record for creating make-believe worlds -- Stromberg also directed "Maleficent" -- came in handy for Taco Bell.

In the Taco Bell spot, Stromberg depicts an over-the-top circus with fire-breathers, jugglers and performers flying overhead by trapeze. Through this fanciful land, walk a group of high-school types much more at home in a Taco Bell. 

They’re enthralled by this Old World circus and are further rewarded with Double Stacked Tacos, served overhead by flying trapeze artists. The spot features the new tagline, "Value That Never Ceases to Amaze."

"The idea was to take something that feels simple, ‘Oh, another value menu,’ and making it sophisticated and premium," said Daniel Chen, associate creative director at Deutsch. "Robert Stromberg helped bring this magical world to life. He was the perfect person to help us elevate it."

The ad was shot at the Grand Theatre in Poznan, Poland, and Deutsch and Stromberg cast the spot with actual people attending a circus school there. 

"Random extras were real circus performers, real aerial artists, people who can balance and juggle," said Mikey Sison, associate creative director at Deutsch, who also worked on the campaign. "It made it feel a little more special."

The lush, painterly spot broke during the holidays and is running on broadcast, digital and social outlets and on the radio. 

Next up in the "Value That Never Ceases to Amaze" campaign will be advertising for Taco Bell’s $5 Chalupa Box.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS