Deutsch LA drops NFT art collection to raise #StopAAPIHate awareness

Deutsch LA’s Asian employee resource group, AZN, dropped an NFT art collection on Wednesday to raise awareness for the Stop AAPI Hate movement and condemn Asian Hate.

The collection, called “Against Asian Hate” features 12 pieces of artwork created in partnership with Asian artists, including Deutsch LA experience designer Angie Kang and artists Chris Cordingley, Hiromi Yamamura, Alex Lee, Stacy Nguyen, Kathy Pham, Angie Kang, JJ Augustavo and Jooeun Bae.

The artwork, “symbolizes America’s consumption of Asian culture juxtaposed against the backdrop of the lack of support provided to uplift, protect and amplify Asian-American voices and communities,” according to the agency’s Instagram post.

“As a child, I always wished that [Sailor Moon] looked like me, and the fact that she was created by an Asian artist was confusing,” Kang said. “My version of that is just an aspiration of what I wish that my idol looked like, and some of the other pieces reflect that as well.”

The seven pieces of artwork are up for auction on NFT marketplace Rarible. One-hundred percent of the initial sales will be donated to AAPI advocacy organization Stop AAPI Hate. People can bid on the artwork by creating a rarible account and a cryptocurrency wallet. The auction will be open through April 23.

Kang says the idea came from a previous campaign where Deutsch created NFT artwork for Taco Bell, which sold out within 30 minutes.

“It's difficult to see what was happening in Atlanta and try to focus on work. It's an issue that we're not just facing by ourselves but with our families,” Kang said. “So it's huge that the companies that we work for are supporting our efforts.”