Deutsch LA closes office and will consolidate at agency’s Steelhead production facilities

Deutsch LA is closing its office in the agency-centric Playa Vista neighborhood and will move employees, once offices can reopen, to its Steelhead production facilities across the street.

“Our lease is up … and no, we are not finding new space,” said Ayn Howze, Deutsch LA’s EVP and head of advocacy and communications.

While people at the company insisted the office consolidation was not about layoffs, in April Deutsch laid off 10% of its staff, citing the impact of coronavirus on the business.

Howze provided a statement which read:

“Our business is about people, not real estate, and the work we’ve created this year and the business we’ve won have proven that. With our lease at 5454 Beethoven expiring at the end of the year, it just made sense to use Steelhead, our state-of-the-art production studio, as our primary space moving forward, instead of maintaining two separate buildings. Reducing our real estate footprint is a smart business strategy that allows us to invest in our people and practice areas that are propelling our company forward. When we eventually go ‘back to the office’ Steelhead will create a bigger toolbox for our teams, and keep everyone closer to the work we create. This is about staying ahead of what’s next.”

Clients served by Deutsch LA include Taco Bell, PetSmart and Behr paints.

Deutsch LA’s offices were a jewel among the agency offices that crowd Playa Vista’s streets — TBWA\Chiat\Day, 72andSunny, David & Goliath, R/GA, Doner and Kastner are all within blocks of each other.

In a piece for Campaign US, one-time CCO Mark Hunter described the expansive offices where hundreds of people once worked as looking like a big-box retailer with plenty of parking (necessary in Los Angeles) outside. But inside, all was “light and airy” because “ideas are living things that require sunlight and air to grow.”

Hunter continued to describe the atmosphere at Deutsch LA: “The scale of the place is good because it means we get to keep all sorts of gigantic props from shoots in our hallways, and the concrete works because stuff just looks cool against it. Anyway, we offset some of the cold starkness with a lot of warm wood and bright orange things everywhere.”