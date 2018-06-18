Deutsch, The Female Quotient create female empowerment bot

The Female Quotient and Deutsch have teamed up to create a chatbot aimed at empowering the next generation of female leaders with advice and insights to succeed.

The bot, which officially launched on Monday at The Female Quotients’ The Girls’ Lounge during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, is available for free on Google Assistant and Facebook Messenger.

Deutsch, the AOR for The Female Quotient, has been developing the bot out of its A.I. division, Great Machine, for the last year.

"Shelley Zalis, The Female Quotient’s CEO, and I met last year at Cannes and were talking about different ways we could support each other and all the women around us, and the bot was born out of that conversation," said Kim Getty, president of Deutsch Los Angeles.

The bot, which has been designed for mid-level women looking to get to that next leadership level, allows users to ask questions about work/life balance, knowing your worth, owning your brand, leadership and equality, and navigating challenges.

Over the last 12 months, Deutsch explored content from The Girls’ Lounge’s panels and events in order to understand the needs people have that the bot can help address, said Pam Scheideler, chief digital officer of Deutsch Los Angeles. The content was then cut down from long-form pieces into snippets and sound bites that are served up in digestible videos when users ask questions.

"The best career advice is from real women with real experiences. In the Girls’ Lounge, we offer mentorship in the moment which is bytes of advice from our community of over 17,000 women in the workplace," said Zalis. "We wanted to make this available for all women in business. If you need advice anytime, anywhere, just ask the The Female Quotient bot."

Deutsch will continue learning from and adding new content and pillars to the bot based on questions users are asking, said Kelsey Hodgkin, EVP, group strategy director, Deutsch Los Angeles. She added that the agency will also do some of its own interviews with women at The Girls’ Lounge going forward to add fresh content and insights to the bot.