Dept acquires digital innovation studio Hello Monday

Global digital agency Dept announced on Wednesday that it has acquired creative studio Hello Monday for an undisclosed sum. 

The 50-person agency, which is Dept’s sixth acquisition in the past year, has four offices — New York in the United States, Copenhagen and Aarhus in Denmark, and Amsterdam in the Netherlands — and will join Dept’s global network. 

Hello Monday will continue to operate under the leadership of Johanne Bruun Rasmussen, founding partner and creative director, as well as its other founders: Jeppe Aaen, Andreas Anderskou and Anders Jessen.

According to Dimi Albers, chief executive officer of Dept, Hello Monday, which creates immersive digital experiences for clients, will help Dept service its own clients better across the full customer journey. Hello Monday counts brands including Google, LEGO, Intel, Meta and YouTube among its roster. 

“Our mission is baked into our name: We wanted to make Mondays better for us and our clients,” said Johanne Bruun Rasmussen, founding partner and creative director of Hello Monday. “The culture here shows if you fall in love with Hello Monday, it’s because of our people first, then our creativity.” 

Over the past 15 years, Hello Monday has received many acquisition officers, but according to Rasmussen, nothing felt like the right cultural fit. Dept, however, is not only aligned culturally, but can offer Hello Monday support with “the many operational tasks we’ve realized a teenage agency needs,” she added.

“When Dept reached out, it felt different,” Rasmussen said. “Everyone is super friendly and down-to-earth, and they like us for who we are. They’re a good culture fit.”

The cultures are also aligned from an ESG perspective. Founded in Amsterdam in 2015, Dept is a certified B-Corporation. Hello Monday, launched in 2006, has a code of honor centered on “using its powers for good.” 

“In this business, from both a corporate and cultural perspective, we will always do what makes sense for our people and our clients,” Rasmussen said. 

Netherlands-based Dept has been on an acquisition tear of late, most recently expanding its creative capabilities with UK-based digital creative shop Feed and its data capabilities with U.S.-based Raybeam

The global agency is among a new crop of digital challengers, including The BrandTech Group and Media.Monks, that are starting to gain market share from the big six incumbents with their global, digital-first offerings.

