Dentsu's Tim Andree to make phased return to work after leave of absence

After taking a leave of absence for health-related reasons in February, Dentsu leader Tim Andree will be making a phased return to work.

Andree, executive vice-president of Dentsu Group Inc. and executive chairman and chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network, was not infected with COVID-19, the company told Campaign US.

Toshi Yamamoto, acting executive chairman and CEO Dentsu Aegis Network, president and CEO Dentsu Group Inc., said that Andree is making good progress with his recovery.

"He is ready to gradually return back to work in a staged way with his health remaining the priority at all times. As such Tim has returned as a director of the Dentsu Group Board, attending last week’s Board and he was reappointed at the annual shareholders meeting," said Yamamoto in a statement.

He added: "At this time, Tim will only resume his work on Dentsu Group Board matters. We will then manage his gradual return as executive officer of Dentsu Group Inc. and then back to Dentsu Aegis Network step-by-step."

Yamamoto will continue to serve as acting executive chairman and chief exec of Dentsu Aegis Network.

Seven years ago, Andree became Dentsu's first non-Japanese board member in after spearheading the $5 billion acquisition of Aegis. He then ascended to Dentsu Aegis CEO in January 2019.