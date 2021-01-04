Dentsu’s Jacki Kelley to headline Campaign US Brunch Briefing

We’re out of 2020, but we’re not out of the woods yet.

As we head into a year with a new administration and hopes of a widespread vaccine, which consumer habits formed during the pandemic will stick? How will the pandemic and economic crash permanently reshape the industry workforce? What will agencies and marketing services companies look like as they adapt?

Join us virtually on Jan. 12, 2021 as we discuss these topics and more at Campaign US’s Year Ahead Brunch Briefing: Marketing in a Post-COVID World.

Jacki Kelley, CEO of Dentsu in the Americas, will join Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot for a fireside chat about the future of the holding company, which revealed in December it would eliminate one in eight international roles as part of a reorg to consolidate from hundreds of agencies into six global brands.

The day kicks off with a presentation from The Harris Poll’s Tawny Saez, who will walk through how consumer sentiment has shifted throughout the pandemic, and where consumers are now as the vaccine rolls out and the Biden administration comes into power.

Campaign US will also host panels with global brands and agency executives to discuss topics including the post-COVID workforce, both from the perspectives of diversity and flexible working models. We’ll also discuss the consumer trends that are here to stay, such as e-commerce, streaming, healthcare and at-home lifestyle.

Other speakers include Jon Halvorson, VP of consumer experience at Mondelez, Wunderman Thompson West chief strategy officer Meredith Chase, AIR founder and CEO Kim Easely, and Arnetta Whiteside, director of research and planning, multicultural at Publicis.

