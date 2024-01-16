Dentsu’s highest-paid international director earned $14.8 million

The highest-paid director in Dentsu’s international operations received an annual package of £11.7 million or about $14.8 million, UK accounts show.

The unnamed director collected $14.6 million (£11.5 million) in remuneration, plus $254,400 (£200,000) in pension payments, from Dentsu International, the London-based arm of the Japanese agency group.

The pay package was disclosed as part of the company’s remuneration bill for “key management”, which totalled $26.5 million (£20.8 million) and included “amounts receivable under long-term incentive schemes” and “compensation for loss of office."

The newly filed accounts at Companies House cover the 12 months to December 2022, the final year when Dentsu International operated as a separate arm from Dentsu Japan.

The Japanese-owned group subsequently moved to a “One Dentsu” model, with a single management team for the global operation.

Wendy Clark, who was the chief executive of Dentsu International, left at the end of December 2022 as part of the restructure and her role was dropped.

Hiroshi Igarashi, the president and chief executive of Dentsu, and Nick Priday, the chief financial officer, were among the other directors who served on the international board during 2022.

Despite the move to One Dentsu at the start of 2023, the accounts said the UK-based subsidiary continued to have some oversight of the finances through what it called an international markets audit committee, although it is understood this will be for a transition period only.

The highest paid director’s £11.7 million pay deal was lower than the $17.5 million (£13.8 million) that the top director at Dentsu International received in 2021, but it was still one of the largest packages in the global agency sector.

In 2022, Omnicom’s John Wren received a package of $20.7 million (£16.6 million) and IPG’s Philippe Krakowsky $13.2 million (£10.4 million).

Mark Read, chief executive of WPP, earned $8.5 million (£6.7 million) and Arthur Sadoun, the chief executive of Publicis Groupe, collected $4 million (£3.2 million).

Separately, annual research by Moore Kingston Smith, the accountancy group, recently found the highest paid director at a UK independent agency group owner worked at Milton House Investments, the owner of Tulchan Communications, and collected $3.9 million (£3.1 million).

Dentsu increased global revenues by 4% in 2022 but sales went into reverse during the first three quarters of 2023 and it has forecast a 5% decline for the full year, the worst performance of the big six agency groups.

The Japanese parent company told investors in November: “Continued cost management remains in place for 2023 with measures such as hiring freezes, lower external spending and reduced travel and entertainment costs.”

This story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific.